How to Watch the Predators vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6), losers of three games in a row, will host the Nashville Predators (34-26-8) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Sabres-Predators game can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B, so tune in to catch the action.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Predators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/14/2023
|Predators
|Sabres
|5-3 BUF
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 200 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 187 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 20 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|67
|19
|32
|51
|57
|33
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|71
|11
|35
|46
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|37
|13
|17
|30
|8
|14
|42.6%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 254 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Sabres score the third-most goals in the league (247 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|69
|42
|45
|87
|35
|39
|42.9%
|Jeff Skinner
|66
|29
|38
|67
|36
|34
|48.1%
|Alex Tuch
|61
|30
|34
|64
|27
|45
|50%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|65
|14
|48
|62
|57
|38
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|68
|26
|31
|57
|17
|33
|48.7%
