How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) host the Charlotte 49ers (21-14) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Colonels are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the 49ers, winners of three in a row.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Colonels have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.6% of shots the 49ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Eastern Kentucky is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Colonels are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 348th.
- The Colonels record 16.5 more points per game (78.9) than the 49ers allow (62.4).
- Eastern Kentucky is 16-7 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Kentucky is putting up 86.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Colonels have played better in home games this season, allowing 69.1 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has performed better in home games this season, making 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 91-75
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Indiana State
|W 89-88
|Ocean Center
|3/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 108-106
|Ocean Center
|3/22/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Ocean Center
