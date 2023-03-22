When the Charlotte 49ers (21-14) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) square off at Ocean Center on Wednesday at 5:00 PM ET, Isaiah Cozart will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Eastern Kentucky's Last Game

Eastern Kentucky was victorious in its most recent game versus Southern Utah, 108-106 in OT, on Tuesday. Cozart was its high scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Cozart 31 13 1 1 4 0 Devontae Blanton 24 2 1 4 1 1 Leland Walker 16 5 3 3 0 1

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Devontae Blanton is the Colonels' top scorer (17.4 points per game), and he posts 2.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Cozart is averaging a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.9 points and 0.4 assists, making 63.6% of his shots from the field.

Michael Moreno is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Tayshawn Comer paces the Colonels in assists (3.6 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Colonels receive 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Cooper Robb.

Eastern Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)