Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) meet at Ocean Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no set line.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colonels Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 11 of the Colonels' 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).
- So far this year, Eastern Kentucky has put together a 17-10-0 record against the spread.
- Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 6.3% less often than Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0) this season.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.8
|145.7
|62.4
|136
|129.3
|Eastern Kentucky
|78.9
|145.7
|73.6
|136
|148.7
Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Colonels' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Colonels put up 16.5 more points per game (78.9) than the 49ers allow (62.4).
- When it scores more than 62.4 points, Eastern Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall.
Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|11-16-0
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits
|Charlotte
|Eastern Kentucky
|11-4
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-8
|Away Record
|5-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
