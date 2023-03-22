Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-13.5
|230.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 33 times.
- Memphis has had an average of 228.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Grizzlies are 36-35-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 41, or 75.9%, of the 54 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|33
|46.5%
|116
|226.3
|112.1
|230.2
|230.8
|Rockets
|27
|37.5%
|110.3
|226.3
|118.1
|230.2
|229.4
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (23-12-0) than it does on the road (13-23-0).
- The Grizzlies score just 2.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Rockets allow (118.1).
- When Memphis totals more than 118.1 points, it is 23-8 against the spread and 26-5 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|36-35
|0-1
|31-40
|Rockets
|30-42
|0-3
|34-38
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|116
|110.3
|10
|29
|23-8
|16-12
|26-5
|13-15
|112.1
|118.1
|5
|26
|26-8
|19-9
|28-6
|13-15
