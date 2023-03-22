Heading into a matchup with the Houston Rockets (18-54), the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22 at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their last outing 112-108 against the Mavericks on Monday. In the victory, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 28 points.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.0 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.1).

When Memphis totals more than 118.1 points, it is 26-5.

The Grizzlies' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 116.6 points per contest compared to the 116.0 they've averaged this season.

Memphis knocks down 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.6 (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Grizzlies' 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in the NBA, and the 107.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 231.5

