The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) bring a six-game road win streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

During the last 10 outings for the Predators (5-3-2), their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has allowed 28 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (12.0%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 35-26-8 this season and are 9-8-17 in overtime matchups.

Nashville has earned 36 points (15-6-6) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 12 games this season when the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Nashville has earned 21 points (9-5-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Predators have scored at least three goals in 35 games, earning 53 points from those contests.

This season, Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 35 points with a record of 16-5-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 42 games. The Predators finished 21-16-5 in those contests (47 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.81 26th 17th 3.2 Goals Allowed 2.94 12th 22nd 30.2 Shots 30.2 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 24th 19.1% Power Play % 18.4% 26th 27th 74.4% Penalty Kill % 81.4% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.