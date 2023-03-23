UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (31-5) and No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) to determine which of the teams is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Gonzaga matchup in this article.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered 20 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Bruins' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
- Gonzaga has covered 14 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Bulldogs' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UCLA is third-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Bruins' national championship odds have jumped from +1600 at the start of the season to +900, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- The Bulldogs were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +1100, which is the 81st-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +1100, Gonzaga has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
