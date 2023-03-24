Desmond Bane Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Rockets - March 24
Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
In this article, we break down Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|21.1
|20.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.1
|5.1
|Assists
|3.5
|4.3
|5.3
|PRA
|30.5
|30.5
|30.5
|PR
|26.5
|26.2
|25.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.1
Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.1.
- The Rockets concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 41.3 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets have conceded 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.
- The Rockets allow 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the league.
Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|35
|20
|3
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3/1/2023
|29
|30
|9
|6
|6
|1
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|14
|6
|7
|3
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
