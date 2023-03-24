Dillon Brooks plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Brooks produced nine points and five assists in a 112-108 win versus the Mavericks.

We're going to examine Brooks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.2 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.3 Assists -- 2.6 2.8 PRA -- 20.1 18.9 PR 14.5 17.5 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.5



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Dillon Brooks has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 118.3 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rockets concede 25.8 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the league, giving up 14.6 makes per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 16 3 2 4 0 1

