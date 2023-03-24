On Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum, the Houston Rockets (18-55) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 112.3 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Rockets have a -569 scoring differential, falling short by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 110.5 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 118.3 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 226.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has covered 32 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Houston is 28-39-6 ATS this year.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1600 +700 -10000 Rockets - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.