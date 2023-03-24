The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) are heavy, 13-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-55) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)

Grizzlies (- 13) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Grizzlies have put together a 33-35-4 ATS record this season compared to the 29-40-4 mark from the Rockets.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Houston (47.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 42-13, while the Rockets are 16-53 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.2 points per game on offense, Memphis is 10th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 112.3 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Grizzlies are putting up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 63.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73.1% of the team's buckets) and 36.6% from beyond the arc (26.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.