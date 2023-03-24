The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (18-55) at FedExForum on Friday, March 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies beat the Rockets 130-125 on Wednesday when they last met. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies to the win with a team-leading 37 points. Jalen Green notched 32 points in the Rockets' loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot 5.2 2.1 0.7 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Frank Kaminsky: Questionable (Migraine), Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.2 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.1 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.3).

Memphis is 27-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Grizzlies have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 119.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 116.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Memphis makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Grizzlies rank 17th in the league by averaging 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 107.8 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 233.5

