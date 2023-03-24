How to Watch the Iowa vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 7:30 PM.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 69 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes allow.
- Colorado has put together a 16-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Iowa has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 87.4 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 58.5 the Buffaloes give up.
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- When Colorado gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 22-7.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (39.9%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Ohio State
|W 105-72
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 95-43
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 74-66
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/24/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|L 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/20/2023
|@ Duke
|W 61-53
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
