Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will match up versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his most recent game (March 22 win against the Rockets) put up 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 18.0 24.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.9 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA 29.5 25.5 32.3 PR 28.5 24.6 31 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Jackson is responsible for attempting 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Rockets are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.8 assists per contest.

The Rockets are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 35 37 10 2 1 2 1 3/1/2023 29 17 4 0 2 5 0

