Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) and Louisville Cardinals (25-11) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win over Texas in their most recent outing on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 66, Louisville 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 64-38 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 10-10 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19, the Rebels notched their best win of the season, a 54-49 road victory.
- The Rebels have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (151st in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.
- Louisville is posting 69.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (73.1).
- When playing at home, the Cardinals are putting up six more points per game (77.2) than they are in away games (71.2).
- Louisville is ceding 62.4 points per game this season at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64).
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been scoring 71.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and giving up 56.3 per contest, 20th in college basketball) and have a +415 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Ole Miss is scoring fewer points (66.5 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rebels average 74.6 points per game. Away, they score 62.5.
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is allowing 4.9 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (58.2).
- In their previous 10 games, the Rebels are scoring 64.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 68.8.
