Friday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 win for Ole Miss, so it should be a tight matchup.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Monday 73-51 over Texas.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 66, Louisville 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their signature win of the season.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Louisville has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 54-49, on March 19, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Rebels have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

Louisville's offense has been less productive in ACC tilts this year, averaging 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.1 PPG.

When playing at home, the Cardinals are averaging six more points per game (77.2) than they are when playing on the road (71.2).

Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 64 in away games.

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 71.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights