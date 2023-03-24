Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) and the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Ole Miss coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals enter this contest after a 73-51 victory against Texas on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 66, Louisville 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 64-38 victory over the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 10-10 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best win this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Rebels secured the 54-49 win on the road on March 19.

The Rebels have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

With 69.9 points per game in ACC matchups, Louisville is tallying 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.1 PPG).

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game when playing on the road.

Louisville is ceding 62.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.0).

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been racking up 71.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights