Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Cardinals secured a 73-51 win over Texas.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Cardinals have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win this season came in a 54-49 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19.

The Rebels have six wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.1 PPG.

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.

Louisville surrenders 62.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 64 in road games.

The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this year.

Ole Miss Performance Insights