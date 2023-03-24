Friday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals won their most recent game 73-51 against Texas on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their best victory of the season.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rebels defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 54-49, on March 19.

The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

In conference action, Louisville scores fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (73.1).

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better at home this year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.

In home games, Louisville is surrendering 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in away games (64).

The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights