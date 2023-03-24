Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win against Texas in their last game on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
- Louisville has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Rebels took home the 54-49 win on the road on March 19.
- The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +348 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (150th in college basketball).
- On offense, Louisville is putting up 69.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (73.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 71.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this season, ceding 62.4 points per game, compared to 64 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been scoring 71.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game, with a +415 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 56.3 per contest (20th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Ole Miss is putting up fewer points (66.5 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rebels score 74.6 points per game. Away, they average 62.5.
- At home, Ole Miss concedes 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 58.2.
- The Rebels are scoring 64.1 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 4.7 fewer points than their average for the season (68.8).
