Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 victory against Texas in their last outing on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals brought home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Louisville Performance Insights