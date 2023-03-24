The Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Utah. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Villanova Wildcats

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • Location: Greenville, South Carolina

No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • Location: Greenville, South Carolina

No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

