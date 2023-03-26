Creighton vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will both aim for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup starts at 2:20 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-2)
|133.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Creighton is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- In the Bluejays' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- San Diego State has compiled an 18-16-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 14 Aztecs games this year have hit the over.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- Sportsbooks rate Creighton considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).
- The Bluejays have had the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +550.
- Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +900, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.
