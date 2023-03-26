Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Jackson put up 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 151-114 win against the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jackson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.0 23.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA 26.5 25.5 31.9 PR 25.5 24.6 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has made 6.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.3% of his team's total makes.

Jackson is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

The Hawks give up 117.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 24 15 7 2 1 8 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jackson or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.