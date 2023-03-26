Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and Louisville Cardinals (26-11) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Cardinals enter this matchup after a 72-62 victory over Ole Miss on Friday.

Louisville vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals beat the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Cardinals have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Louisville Performance Insights