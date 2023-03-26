The Toronto Maple Leafs (43-20-9) host the Nashville Predators (36-27-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO. The Maple Leafs were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 while totaling 22 total goals (two power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 7.7%). They have allowed 32 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-180)

Maple Leafs (-180) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-0.2)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 36-27-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime matchups.

Nashville has earned 36 points (15-6-6) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Across the 13 games this season the Predators finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

When Nashville has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 21 points (9-6-3 record).

The Predators have earned 53 points in their 35 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 16-5-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 22-17-5 to register 49 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 15th 31.8 Shots 29.9 23rd 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 2nd 25.4% Power Play % 18% 26th 12th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 11th

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

