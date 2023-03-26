Santi Aldama could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Aldama put up eight points and six rebounds in a 151-114 win versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll break down Aldama's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 15.2 16.8 PR 12.5 13.9 15.2 3PM 0.5 1.3 1.1



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging seven per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Aldama's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

Giving up 117.8 points per game, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 26 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Santi Aldama vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 21 16 5 2 2 0 0

