Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Magic - March 28
Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) and the Orlando Magic (32-43) play at FedExForum on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their previous game, the Grizzlies beat the Hawks on Sunday, 123-119. Their high scorer was Morant with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ja Morant
|27
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Desmond Bane
|25
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|15
|8
|0
|3
|5
|1
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 18.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Desmond Bane is posting 21.2 points, 4.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22.4
|7.1
|1.3
|1.1
|2.2
|1.4
|Desmond Bane
|21.4
|4.9
|4.8
|0.9
|0.2
|2.5
|Tyus Jones
|14.4
|3.9
|8.0
|0.7
|0.0
|2.0
|Xavier Tillman
|9.4
|5.7
|2.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Dillon Brooks
|10.8
|2.9
|3.0
|0.9
|0.3
|2.0
