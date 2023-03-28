Predators vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (57-11-5) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they take on the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at home on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on .
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-300)
|Predators (+250)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won 18 of the 39 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Nashville has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +250.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 28.6% chance to win.
- Nashville has played 36 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Predators vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|272 (2nd)
|Goals
|199 (28th)
|154 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (12th)
|55 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (24th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has gone over the total four times.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.
- The Predators' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Predators have conceded 214 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -15.
