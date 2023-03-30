Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (0-0) and the Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on March 30.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas against the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah.
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals won 65, or 65.7%, of the 99 games they played as favorites last season.
- Last season, St. Louis won 65 of its 99 games, or 65.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs Max Fried
