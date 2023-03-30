On Thursday, March 30 at Busch Stadium, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals host Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -110. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Alek Manoah - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals entered a game as favorites 99 times last season and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Cardinals won 65 of their 99 games, or 65.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Blue Jays came away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Blue Jays won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Toronto averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road contests).

The Blue Jays averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .428 on the road.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

