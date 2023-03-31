On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC

BSSE and BSSC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.7 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Clippers put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 230.2 points per game between them, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 225.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than this contest's total.

Memphis has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Los Angeles has put together a 39-38-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grizzlies and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000 Clippers +1800 +800 -900

