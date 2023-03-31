The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -6.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has gone over in 34 of its 77 games with a set total (44.2%).

The Grizzlies have a 38-38-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has won 45 out of the 59 games, or 76.3%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Memphis has won 23 of its 27 games, or 85.2%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Clippers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 230.2 112.7 225.5 231.0 Clippers 0 0% 113.3 230.2 112.8 225.5 224.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Grizzlies' last 10 games have hit the over.

At home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (24-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-23-0).

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers allow.

When Memphis scores more than 112.8 points, it is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 38-38 18-15 34-42 Clippers 39-38 4-6 36-41

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Clippers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 31-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-9 39-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-6 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 29-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-20 35-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-20

