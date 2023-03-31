How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) at FedExForum on March 31, 2023.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE, BSSC
- Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 33-7 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
- The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers give up.
- Memphis is 39-8 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 120.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 116 in away games.
- The Grizzlies are making 12.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.4 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.