Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Carolina squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 86-75 over Maryland.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes captured their signature win of the season on February 26, when they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

The Hawkeyes have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +1061 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.

South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (80.5).

The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (54.2).

The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 75 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.

Iowa Performance Insights