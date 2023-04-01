Nolan Arenado -- 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

  • Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado picked up a base hit in 101 out of 150 games last year (67.3%), with more than one hit in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
  • He went yard in 29 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 19.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.
  • He scored a run in 40.0% of his 150 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.3% of those games (14).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 73
.282 AVG .303
.353 OBP .369
.509 SLG .556
34 XBH 39
14 HR 16
50 RBI 53
30/29 K/BB 42/26
3 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 73
50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Gausman will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • His 3.35 ERA ranked 25th, 1.237 WHIP ranked 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranked seventh among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
