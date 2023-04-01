Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)
- Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 72.5% of his games last year (111 of 153), Goldschmidt got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (32.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in 20.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 153), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his 153 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 22.9% of those contests (35). He drove in three or more runs in 16 games.
- He came around to score 78 times in 153 games (51.0%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.3%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.347
|AVG
|.290
|.441
|OBP
|.370
|.653
|SLG
|.507
|39
|XBH
|37
|22
|HR
|13
|67
|RBI
|48
|62/46
|K/BB
|79/34
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|59 (74.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (70.3%)
|26 (32.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (31.1%)
|44 (55.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (45.9%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.9%)
|34 (43.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Gausman will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
