A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Ja Morant (10th, 26.6 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) visit Zach LaVine (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 38 of 77 games this season.
  • The average total in Memphis' games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies are 39-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has won 46, or 76.7%, of the 60 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won 39 of its 48 games, or 81.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The Grizzlies have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 38 49.4% 116.8 230.2 112.5 224.7 231.0
Bulls 34 44.2% 113.4 230.2 112.2 224.7 228.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Six of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-23-0).
  • The Grizzlies average 116.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.
  • Memphis is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 39-38 31-24 34-43
Bulls 40-37 19-15 34-43

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Bulls
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
31-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-12
39-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-12
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
30-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-19
36-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20

