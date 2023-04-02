Luke Kennard could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

Kennard totaled 17 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 108-94 win versus the Clippers.

In this article, we look at Kennard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.8 Assists -- 1.5 2.4 PRA -- 13 21.5 PR 12.5 11.5 19.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 4.1



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Bulls

Kennard's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 26.1 per game, 24th in the league.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Luke Kennard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 17 0 4 1 0 0 0

