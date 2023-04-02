Nolan Gorman -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with multiple hits in 15 of those contests (16.7%).

He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 90 opportunities, 14.4%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 90 (24.4%), including multiple RBIs in 8.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He crossed the plate in 33 of 90 games last year (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 42 .212 AVG .241 .281 OBP .320 .390 SLG .453 14 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 17 56/12 K/BB 47/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 44 21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%) 8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%) 6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%) 11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)