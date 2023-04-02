Patrick Rodgers is the current leader (+200) at the 2023 Valero Texas Open after three rounds of play.

Valero Texas Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:40 AM ET

10:40 AM ET Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards

Par 72/7,438 yards TV: NBC, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

NBC, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Live Stream: fuboTV

Valero Texas Open Best Odds to Win

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET

12:41 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-11)

2nd (-11) Odds to Win: +160

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st Round 2 72 E 4 2 48th Round 3 69 -3 7 2 6th

Patrick Rodgers

Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET

12:41 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +200

Rodgers Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 2nd Round 2 67 -5 7 2 4th Round 3 71 -1 3 2 25th

Matt Kuchar

Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET

12:41 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-9)

3rd (-9) Odds to Win: +650

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 6th Round 2 70 -2 3 1 20th Round 3 69 -3 6 1 6th

Chris Kirk

Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-8)

4th (-8) Odds to Win: +1600

Kirk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 3rd Round 2 72 E 1 1 48th Round 3 69 -3 1 2 6th

Thomas Detry

Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET

12:41 PM ET Current Rank: 70th (+5)

70th (+5) Odds to Win: +2000

Detry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 3 2 41st Round 2 67 -5 6 1 4th Round 3 83 +11 1 6 71st

Valero Texas Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Sam Ryder 6th (-7) +4000 Luke List 49th (-1) +4000 Byeong-Hun An 6th (-7) +5000 Hideki Matsuyama 12th (-6) +5000 Padraig Harrington 6th (-7) +5000 Lee Hodges 6th (-7) +6600 Peter Malnati 55th (+1) +6600 Beau Hossler 43rd (-2) +6600 Augusto Nunez 6th (-7) +8000 Nick Taylor 12th (-6) +8000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.