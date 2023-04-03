Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.

Donovan had a hit in 76 of 128 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 3.9% of his games last season (128 in all), going deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove in a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 58 .330 AVG .236 .441 OBP .351 .457 SLG .305 17 XBH 10 3 HR 2 25 RBI 20 26/30 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 60 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%) 17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%) 33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%) 3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)