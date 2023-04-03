Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)
- Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
- Arenado picked up at least one hit 101 times last year in 150 games played (67.3%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (30.7%).
- He homered in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.
- He came around to score in 40.0% of his games last year (60 of 150), with two or more runs on 14 occasions (9.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.282
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.369
|.509
|SLG
|.556
|34
|XBH
|39
|14
|HR
|16
|50
|RBI
|53
|30/29
|K/BB
|42/26
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|50 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (69.9%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (37.0%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.7%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.5%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (38.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old righty started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
