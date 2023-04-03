After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

  • Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked fifth and he was third in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt got a base hit in 111 of 153 games last year (72.5%), with at least two hits in 49 of those contests (32.0%).
  • He went yard in 32 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 20.9%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt drove in a run in 36.6% of his games last year (56 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 35 of those games (22.9%). He had three or more RBIs in 16 games.
  • In 78 of 153 games last season (51.0%) he touched home plate, and in 25 of those games (16.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 74
.347 AVG .290
.441 OBP .370
.653 SLG .507
39 XBH 37
22 HR 13
67 RBI 48
62/46 K/BB 79/34
4 SB 3
Home Away
79 GP 74
59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%)
26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%)
44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%)
34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander started the game and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.