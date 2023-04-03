The Dallas Stars (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a win) will clash on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Predators vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/27/2022 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL 10/15/2022 Stars Predators 5-1 DAL 10/13/2022 Predators Stars 4-1 DAL

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 218 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With 207 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 78 13 40 53 40 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 44 15 23 38 13 21 44.9%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 209 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Stars' 259 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players