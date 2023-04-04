After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.

Donovan got a hit 76 times last year in 128 games (59.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.3%).

Including the 128 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan drove in a run in 29 of 128 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score 50 times in 128 games (39.1%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 58 .330 AVG .236 .441 OBP .351 .457 SLG .305 17 XBH 10 3 HR 2 25 RBI 20 26/30 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 60 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%) 17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%) 33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%) 3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

