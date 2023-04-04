Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) are 17.5-point favorites against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Trail Blazers 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Grizzlies' .462 ATS win percentage (36-38-4 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .449 mark (35-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents do it more often (48.7% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (44.9%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 46-15, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (14-31) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- So far this season, Memphis is scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.7 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- This season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 25.7 per game.
- The Grizzlies are draining 11.9 treys per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).
- Memphis has taken 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.7% are two-pointers and 27.3% are threes.
