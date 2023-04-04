Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)
- Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Goldschmidt had a base hit in 111 of 153 games last year (72.5%), with at least two hits in 49 of those contests (32.0%).
- In 32 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (20.9%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Goldschmidt picked up an RBI in 56 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 35 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 16 games.
- He scored a run in 78 of his 153 games a year ago (51.0%), with more than one run scored 25 times (16.3%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.347
|AVG
|.290
|.441
|OBP
|.370
|.653
|SLG
|.507
|39
|XBH
|37
|22
|HR
|13
|67
|RBI
|48
|62/46
|K/BB
|79/34
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|59 (74.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (70.3%)
|26 (32.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (31.1%)
|44 (55.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (45.9%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.9%)
|34 (43.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
