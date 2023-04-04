How to Watch the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to ESPN to watch the Golden Knights and the Predators take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Predators vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/7/2023
|Predators
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|12/31/2022
|Golden Knights
|Predators
|5-4 (F/OT) VEG
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 223 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Predators have 208 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 23 goals over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|79
|13
|40
|53
|42
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|45
|15
|23
|38
|13
|23
|44.9%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 217 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|64
|27
|36
|63
|52
|45
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|76
|14
|45
|59
|28
|57
|58.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|71
|26
|28
|54
|24
|37
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|73
|24
|28
|52
|36
|26
|57.1%
|William Karlsson
|77
|14
|37
|51
|31
|42
|55.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.